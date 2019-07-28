Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.74 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,169.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,678.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

