Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.44, 1,138,321 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,067,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $851.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a … dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’s previous … dividend of $0.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

