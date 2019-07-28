Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOCO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.49).

LON:GOCO opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.68. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of $337.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

