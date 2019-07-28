Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.02% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,878. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

