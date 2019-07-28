Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLP. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GLP opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $99,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,416,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,487,000 after purchasing an additional 480,508 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

