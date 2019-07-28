Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,239,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,054,100 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 328,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,962. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $249,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,846 shares of company stock worth $2,032,121 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

