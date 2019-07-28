Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 4.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

