Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 5,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

