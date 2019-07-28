Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,464,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,786,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,344,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,427,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,040,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

