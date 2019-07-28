GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $688,267.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $688,267.00 and $86.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00938478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005899 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

