Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GHDX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price objective on Genomic Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.29.
GHDX stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 5,232,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.
In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $369,364.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genomic Health Company Profile
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.