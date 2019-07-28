Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GHDX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price objective on Genomic Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

GHDX stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 5,232,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $2,569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $369,364.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

