Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 207.5%.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $174,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,578.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,161. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

