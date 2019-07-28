General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3,735.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

General Electric stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 27,000,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,296,160. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

