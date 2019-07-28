Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $39.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.58 million to $41.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $86.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $222.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $240.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.80 million, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $333.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 1.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,974. The stock has a market cap of $415.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 144,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 144,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

