Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

CVX traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $123.72. 6,971,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.77. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

