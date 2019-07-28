Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 76,346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,346 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 63,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.58. 8,526,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

