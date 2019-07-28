Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 51,777 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 51,777 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $40,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 92.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,631. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

