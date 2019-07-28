Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,580,120.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,873. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

