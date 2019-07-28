Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,487 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $76,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,702,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 241,715 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $173.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

