Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.68.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $202.77 and a one year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

