Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $31.68 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. 5,452,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,202. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

