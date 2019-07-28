Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,702,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 6,115,100 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 761,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of GTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. 460,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 228.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.