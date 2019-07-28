G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $41.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 37,106 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $942,121.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,514,163.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 83,211 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 112,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

