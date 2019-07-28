Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.77-4.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.5-34.5 billion.

FJTSY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.81. Fujitsu has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Separately, Nomura raised Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.