Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.77-4.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.5-34.5 billion.

FJTSY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.81. Fujitsu has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Nomura raised Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

