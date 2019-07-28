FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 1,983,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE FTSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. 281,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,469. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. FTS International has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 301.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 1.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 167,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 262.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

