FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

FCN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. 477,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $103.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $606.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.56 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,036.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

