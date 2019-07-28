Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,656,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 4,611,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Frontline stock remained flat at $$8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. Frontline has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.54.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.24 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frontline by 492.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

