Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Shares of NYSE:RESI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 342,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02. Front Yard Residential has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 9,780 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $119,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,800 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

