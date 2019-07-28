Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 15th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

FT opened at $7.40 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

