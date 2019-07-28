Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,360 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

