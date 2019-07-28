Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,949 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 448,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 8,698,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

