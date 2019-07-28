Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 382,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 797.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 383,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 12,865 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13.

