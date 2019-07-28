Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,901,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $165,551,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $108,547,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 348.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,967,000 after purchasing an additional 980,798 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,082,000 after purchasing an additional 927,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.86. 836,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

