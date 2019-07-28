Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 955,146 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after buying an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after buying an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after buying an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of GD traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.73. 1,745,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.71. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

