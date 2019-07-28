Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5,901.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 175,937 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $11,450,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 64,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 122.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 16,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,764. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50.

