Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,332,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $508,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

