Forward Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Forward Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,056,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $14,118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 256.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 132,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

BDN opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $148,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

