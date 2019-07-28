Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter.
Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forestar Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forestar Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.