Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forestar Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1,217.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forestar Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Andersons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

