Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 791,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88.

