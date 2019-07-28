Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,434. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $223.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.