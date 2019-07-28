Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Buys 43,861 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.0% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7,562.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 296,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.