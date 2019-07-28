Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 77,625 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $982,793. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 1,794,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,086. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.