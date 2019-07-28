FolmCoin (FLM) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,551.00 and $5.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FolmCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FolmCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,499.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.02183711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00924422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.03224845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00830807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00061000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00712813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00200776 BTC.

FolmCoin Coin Profile

FolmCoin (FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com . FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolmCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FolmCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FolmCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.