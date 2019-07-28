Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Iqvia by 140.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 306.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 47.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.88. The stock had a trading volume of 657,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

