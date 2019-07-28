Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,000 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after buying an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after buying an additional 801,529 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,385,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $941,085.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,803.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,963 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.