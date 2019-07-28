Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,475 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $8,278,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. 410,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -34.63. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $106.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 131,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $8,579,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,784 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,087.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

