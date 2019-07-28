Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 117 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.69.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,756. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,872,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $930,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,888.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,291 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.