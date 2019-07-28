Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

