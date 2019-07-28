Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIC. Sandler O’Neill cut Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 80,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 113,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

