First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $211,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,317 shares of company stock valued at $309,367 and have sold 693 shares valued at $40,311. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 1,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,424. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

